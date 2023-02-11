WHU VS CHE: Why West Ham Will Defeat Chelsea Today & Possibly End Their Top 4 Hopes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will face West Ham in a tough league match today, and there are strong indications that the Blues will drop crucial points in this game. Here are two compelling reasons why Chelsea will lose today’s crucial match against West Ham.

1. West Ham Have An Outstanding Home Record Against Chelsea

Both teams have been struggling recently, making it difficult to predict who will win this game. But one thing is certain, West Ham will be playing at home, giving them a better chance of taking all three points in this game.

To back this up, Chelsea’s record against West Ham at the London Stadium isn’t exactly stellar. The Blues have lost five times, won once, and drawn once in their last seven visits to West Ham. Given their track record, West Ham are clearly the favorite to win this game.

2. West Ham Will Be Vying To Move Far Away From Relegation

West Ham currently sits 17th in the league table, one point above relegation. If they lose to Chelsea, they will almost certainly drop to relegation zone, which I believe they will not want to happen. Given the stakes, they will give it their all in this tough London derby. So far, they have picked up crucial points against Everton and Newcastle, which has kept them out of the relegation zone, but another win against the big boys Chelsea will really help them on their quest.

