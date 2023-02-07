WHU VS CHE: Preview, Analysis, Head-to-Head, kickoff time and date ahead of the weekend EPL showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The upcoming EPL matchup between Chelsea and West Ham United will take place this weekend, and Chelsea will be looking to break a two-game dry spell record.

The Blues will be seeking for a victory against West Ham United to maintain their ambitions of being in the top four after their dismal scoreless draw with Fulham United in their most recent game. West Ham United will also enter the game coming off of a 1-1 tie with Newcastle United on Saturday at St. James’ Park Stadium and will be attempting to defeat the Blues in order to get back on the winning track.

Kickoff time and date

On February 11, Chelsea will travel to London stadium to face off West Ham United in a Premier League clash, at precisely 1:30 PM Nigerian time.

Head-to-Head

The Premier League has seen West Ham United and Chelsea face off 53 times, with the Blues holding a stronger head-to-head record of 29 wins and west ham 15 wins, while nine of their previous encounters resulted in draws.

