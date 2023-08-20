WHU vs CHE: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, and Potential Lineups.

(Photo Credit: Evening Standard)

Match Venue and Kick-off Time

West Ham United is gearing up to take on Chelsea at the iconic London Stadium on Sunday, 20 August, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 16:30 West African Standard Time.

Match Preview

Both West Ham and Chelsea are heading into this clash with a point to prove after drawing 1-1 in their respective opening weekend encounters.

West Ham, buoyed by the additions of Edson Alvarez from Ajax and James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, were held to a draw by Bournemouth.

Chelsea, under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, welcomed Liverpool to Stamford Bridge and also settled for a 1-1 stalemate.

The Blues have further bolstered their squad with the acquisition of Moises Caicedo and the impending signing of Romeo La from Southampton.

Chelsea’s recent history at the London Stadium raises eyebrows, having secured only one victory in their last six visits.

However, West Ham’s home advantage and their penchant for raising their game against the Blues on their own turf suggests a closely contested match, with a draw emerging as a likely outcome.

Team :

West Ham United:

The Hammers boast a fully fit squad, providing manager David Moyes with a wealth of options for his starting lineup.

James Ward-Prowse is set to make his debut for the team, adding a fresh dimension to the midfield.

Edson Alvarez, the new arrival from Ajax, might start from the bench but is expected to make an impact when called upon.

Lucas Paqueta, despite ongoing transfer rumors linking him to Manchester City, is likely to be in the starting lineup if he is available.

Possible Formation: 4-2-3-1

Potential Starting XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Pacqueta, Benrahma; Antonio.

(Photo Credit: Create Formation)

Chelsea:

Reece James is facing another spell on the sidelines, paving the way for Malo Gusto to step in at right wing-back.

A significant setback for Chelsea comes in the form of seven confirmed absentees, including the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, and Benoit Badiashile.

Despite the recent arrival from Brighton, Moises Caicedo is poised to make his full debut, underscoring the confidence Pochettino has in the young midfielder.

Possible Formation: 3-4-2-1

Potential Starting XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Chilwell; Chukwuemeka, Sterling; Jackson.

(Photo Credit: Create Formation)

As the stage is set for this exhilarating showdown between West Ham United and Chelsea, fans and pundits alike can expect an intense display of skill, determination, and rivalry.

With new signings ready to leave their mark and established players seeking to shine, this London derby promises to be a captivating spectacle that will keep football enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

AaronBuzo (

)