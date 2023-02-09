WHU vs CHE: Kickoff Date and Time, Team News, Match Preview, Possible Lineup.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club is set to return to premier league action against West Ham United at the London Stadium. The much-anticipated game will no doubt be a very tough one for both sides who are from the same city. It is a London derby and West Ham United will be bidding to avoid the Blues from beating them in front of their fans.

The Blues endured a frustrating 0-0 draw against Fulham at Stamford Bridge despite deploying most of their new signings in the game. Enzo Fernandez was able to make his full debut, while Mudryk and Benoit were also in the starting lineup.

Kickoff time and date.

The London derby game will kick off on Saturday 11th of February by 1:30 pm. The game will be a lunchtime kickoff at the London Stadium.

Team .

January signing Joao Felix is available for selection after serving his three-game ban, while Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling will be bidding to start after impressing from the bench against Fulham.

The likes of N’golo Kante, Mendy, Christian Pulisic, Denis Zakaria, Broja, and Fofana are still out due to injury, while Mateo Kovacic will be assessed ahead of the kickoff to know how fit he is.

Possible lineup.

Kepa, James, Thiago, Benoit, Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Callagher, Mason Mount, Madueke, Havertz, Sterling.

