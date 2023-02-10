WHU vs CHE: Facts, Possible Lineup, The Referee, And All You Need To Know About The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

West Ham United will take on Chelsea in the 23rd round of the 2022–23 English Premier League competition. This will be the first time these two London-based teams have faced each other since the start of the season, and both have a lot to prove.

West Ham United have had a lacklustre season so far, having won only five of their 21 league games. They will be hoping to turn their fortunes around in this game against Chelsea and get a much-needed three points, which would be a huge boost for their chances of staying in the Premier League.

Chelsea have had a more successful campaign, sitting in ninth place in the league table. They have been in good form in recent weeks and will be looking to continue their momentum with a win against West Ham.

Criag Pawson will officiate the match.

For Chelsea, Graham Potter could go with a 4-3-3 system, with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal and a back four of Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, and Marc Cucurella. In midfield, Mason Mount, Enzo Fernandez, and Conor Gallagher could be the trio, while Kai Havertz, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Hakim Ziyech could lead the attack.

In terms of the outcome, this is an incredibly difficult game to call. Both sides have shown moments of quality this season, but ultimately they have been inconsistent. West Ham have been more successful at home this season, and this could give them the edge, but Chelsea’s form in recent weeks suggests they could take the win. Ultimately, this game could go either way, but Chelsea could be slightly more likely to take the three points.

