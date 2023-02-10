WHU vs CHE: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Saturday’s PL Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League will resume with the game-week 23 fixtures on Saturday, and Chelsea will be looking for a victory when they visit the London Stadium to keep a date with West Ham United in their next game of the season.

The Blues will be going into the Premier League match after their goalless draw against Fulham in their last outing at Stamford Bridge, and they will be looking for a victory over West Ham to improve their stand in the league standings.

Team :

Chelsea have been handed a significant boost ahead of the game against West Ham on Saturday, following the return of their on-loan Atletico Madrid striker, Joao Felix, who has finished serving his three-match ban and is eligible for Saturday’s match.

Wesley Fofana has resumed first-team training with the Blues after recovering from the injury he sustained a few months ago.

Mateo Kovacic is also back in training with Chelsea after recovering from the calf injury he sustained a few weeks ago.

However, the likes of Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja, Denis Zakaria, and Ngolo Kante are all expected to miss the Premier League match against the Hammers on Saturday in London.

Mykhailo Mudryk is also doubtful for the game against West Ham due to the illness he sustained a few days ago.

Chelsea’s possible starting lineup vs West Ham:

Arrizabalaga; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Fernandez, Mount; Madueke, Sterling, Havertz.

Kickoff Time:

The Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea is expected to get underway at exactly 1:30 PM Nigerian time on Saturday.

Photo Source: Getty Images

