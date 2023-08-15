WHU VS CHE: Chelsea Suitable XI Featuring Caicedo & Mudryk To Face West Ham This Weekend

Chelsea will travel to West Ham this weekend for their next Premier League match. Mauricio Pochettino and his side have already demonstrated that they mean business this season, following their impressive performance in a 1-1 with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Saturday. The Blues completely dominated the game and should have taken all three points, but bad luck prevented them from doing so. Their performance on Sunday, without a doubt, has raised fans’ spirits for the rest of the season.

Another difficult test awaits them on Sunday, as they travel to the London Stadium to play David Moyes’ West Ham United. West Ham, like Chelsea, drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in their opening game and will be looking for their first win of the season. Despite this, the Blues have the firepower to defeat David Moyes’ side.

Having said that, here’s how Chelsea might line up against West Ham on Sunday:

* Goalkeeper:

Sanchez will be hoping to continue his strong start as Chelsea’s main goalkeeper against West Ham.

* Defenders:

Pochettino is likely to revert to his customary 4-3-3 formation, which will necessitate the employment of four defenders at the back. Silva and Colwill play central defence, while Reece James and Chilwell play wide.

* Midfielders:

Caicedo has now completed his move to the join will definitely be available for Sunday’s game. Caicedo, Gallagher, and Enzo are my ideal midfield trio.

* Attackers:

Mudryk is expected to start this game in attack alongside Jackson and Sterling. This offensive trio will undoubtedly test West Ham’s defences and guarantee we get the three points we require.

