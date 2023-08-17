WHU VS CHE: Chelsea Stars Who Are Set To Miss Sunday’s Crucial London Derby

Chelsea’s next game will be a London derby against West Ham on Sunday. After a 1-1 draw with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool last weekend, the Blues will be hoping for their first three points of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. However, ahead of this vital encounter, there has been some troubling news regarding Chelsea’s injury list. Here is the most recent injury news from Cobham ahead of this crucial game.

According to the Chelsea, Reece James has suffered a new hamstring injury, which was confirmed by a scan earlier today. As it stands, the Chelsea right back will be out for a number of weeks, with no comeback date specified. He will not be able to play in this game.

Chelsea’s new signing, Christopher Nkunku, is also expected to be out for a few weeks after suffering a knee injury. He is anticipated to return in November.

The likes of Benoit Badiashile (Hamstring injury), Wesley Fofana (Knee injury), and Trevoh Chalobah (Thigh injury) will also be unavailable for this game. Badiashile is expected to return before the end of this month, but Wesley and Chalobah’s return date hasn’t been determined yet.

