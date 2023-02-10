SPORT

WHU vs CHE: Chelsea Stars Undergo Final Training Session Ahead Of Saturday’s PL Showdown (PHOTOS)

Chelsea first team players have completed the final phase of their preparation ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against West Ham United. The Graham Potter-led team was spotted putting the finishing touches on their arrangement at the Cobham training ground, where all the available team players were involved in several physical and tactical drills.

Among the players spotted in training with the Blues on Friday include Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Reece James, Joao Felix, Mateo Kovacic, Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Ben Chilwell, Mykhailo Mudryk, Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher, and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Check out the training photos below:

After their disappointing goalless draw against Fulham in their last English Premier League match, The Blues will be looking for a much-needed victory over West Ham United on Saturday to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive. The Londoners currently occupy the 9th spot in the Premier League table, and they will be going into Saturday’s game in search of a victory to improve their stand on the log.

