WHU VS CHE: 4 Chelsea Stars Who Could Return For This Crucial EPL Match & 2 Others Who Are Still Out

Chelsea will look to get back on track when they travel to face West Ham on Saturday. The Blues must win this game if they are to improve their chances of returning to the top four.

The blues now have a better chance of winning this game because several key players, including Raheem Sterling, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell, all played in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, giving Potter a number of positives ahead of Saturday’s crucial clash with West Ham. Meanwhile, another group of players is expected to return on Saturday.

Let’s go over those set if players who could be available to face West Ham;

1. Mykhailo Mudryk

The forward was substituted after 45 minutes of his home debut against Fulham. Potter revealed that he was sick with a cold. The condition does not appear to be serious enough to keep him out of Saturday’s game.

2. Christian Pulisic

Pulisic has been off the pitch due to knee injury, though the American international has ecently announced he would be back soon on Instagram. He could make his return potentially against West Ham.

3. N’Golo Kante

Kante is back in full training. Given Chelsea’s midfield struggles, the midfielder could be rushed back anytime soon. His return will undoubtedly benefit the club.

4. Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana has missed most the campaign thus far but he has stepped up his return from injury. According to reports, there is a possibility that the defender could be involved against West Ham

Here are the players who will miss this weekend game against West Ham;

1. Edouard Mendy

There is still no clear return for Mendy after he undergone surgery on a fractured finger.

2. Armando Broja

The striker will miss the rest of the season after he underwent a surgery on his ACL. He will not be available for this game.

