WHU VS CHE: 3 Worst Chelsea Players In The First Half Against West Ham United

The Blues are back in action again after playing out a 1-1 draw with Fulham last week. Graham Potter handed Noni Madueke his first premier league start after making his debut against Fulham while Enzo Fernandez started in the defensive midfield position in a second match going. Let’s take a look at the three worst Chelsea players in the first half against West Ham United.

1. Ukrainian winger Mudryk is yet to live up to the hefty price Chelsea paid for him. The winger had a poor first-half outing and wasn’t a threat to West Ham United defenders.

2. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was a surprise inclusion in the starting lineup. The midfielder did little to justify his inclusion in the starting lineup.

3. German international Kai Havertz has been playing for Chelsea as their false nine throughout this season. The German attacker was once again poor for Chelsea as he missed a clear chance to double the Blues’ lead in the first half.

