SPORT

WHU VS CHE: 3 Best Chelsea Players Against West Ham United In The First Half

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

David Moyes’ men host Graham Potter’s men at London Stadium on Saturday early kickoff. The Hammers will be hoping to take a point from Chelsea after playing out a 1-1 draw with fourth-place Newcastle United while Chelsea will be expecting to come out with a win after their heavy winter signings. Let’s take a look at the three best Chelsea players against West Ham United in the first half.

1. January signing Enzo Fernandez started his second premier league match after making his debut against Fulham last week. The world cup winner provided an assist for Joao Felix for Chelsea’s first goal.

2. Joao Felix returned from his three-match suspension to score the first goal for Chelsea after converting from wonderful Enzo Fernandez’s pass.

3. Another January signing that had a wonderful first-half outing is Noni Madueke. The former PSV winger started ahead of Hakim Ziyech and he was very effective from the wing.

Dabbyvictor (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BVB vs CHE: How Graham Potter Could Lineup His Team For The UCL Showdown On Wednesday

10 mins ago

VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

18 mins ago

Erik ten Hag hints at Man United Harry Maguire plan that could push captain to leave club

28 mins ago

Boost for Man Utd as UEFA gives green light for takeover bid from Qatari investors

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button