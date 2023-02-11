WHU VS CHE: 3 Best Chelsea Players Against West Ham United In The First Half

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

David Moyes’ men host Graham Potter’s men at London Stadium on Saturday early kickoff. The Hammers will be hoping to take a point from Chelsea after playing out a 1-1 draw with fourth-place Newcastle United while Chelsea will be expecting to come out with a win after their heavy winter signings. Let’s take a look at the three best Chelsea players against West Ham United in the first half.

1. January signing Enzo Fernandez started his second premier league match after making his debut against Fulham last week. The world cup winner provided an assist for Joao Felix for Chelsea’s first goal.

2. Joao Felix returned from his three-match suspension to score the first goal for Chelsea after converting from wonderful Enzo Fernandez’s pass.

3. Another January signing that had a wonderful first-half outing is Noni Madueke. The former PSV winger started ahead of Hakim Ziyech and he was very effective from the wing.

Dabbyvictor (

)