WHU v CHE: Graham Potter makes key changes to Chelsea’s starting XI

Graham Potter has made some key changes to Chelsea’s starting XI to face West Ham.

Loftus Cheek and Joao Felix are both in Chelsea’s line up to face West Ham at the London stadium this afternoon.

Joao Felix and Ruben Loftus Cheek have replaced both Mason Mount and Connor Gallagher in Chelsea’s starting XI to face West Ham.

Mount has been put of form for some months now while Connor Gallagher is certainly not good enough to play as a starter for Chelsea.

Felix is returning from a 3-game suspension following his sending off against Fulham on his debut, a game which Chelsea lost while Loftus Cheek has been away through injury.

Nonny Madueke also makes his first start since moving to the club from PSV in the last few days of the transfer window in £35 million deal.

West Ham XI: Fabiankski, Coufal, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson, Paqueta, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Enzo, Loftus-Cheek, Felix, Madueke, Havertz, Mudryk.

