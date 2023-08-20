WHU 3:1 CHE: Sterling’s Superb Display Shows He Is Gradually Stepping Up His Game For The Blues

Chelsea carried on with their winless run in the English Premier League today when they travelled to face West Ham United at the London Stadium. The Blues couldn’t capitalize on the red card received by West Ham United in the game as they suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at full-time. Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta, and Nayef Aguerd were both on the scoresheet to aid West Ham United’s first claim of three points in the competition this season.

Well, Raheem Sterling made another appearance for Chelsea in today’s match as he came through with an impressive performance against West Ham United. The English International looked to have revived his performance at the club as he heavily impacted Chelsea’s attacking plays against the Hammers. The 27-year-old took on his markers brilliantly in the game as he caused massive problems for West Ham United’s defense line which eventually won Chelsea a penalty.

Well, I believe Raheem Sterling’s superb display in this encounter shows he is gradually stepping up his game for the Blues this season. The English International has had some really bad run of performances for Chelsea which got him constantly criticized by fans. His poor performances at the club made fans question whether he was the same player Chelsea signed from Manchester City last season. In this game, Raheem Sterling showed he still got it in him as he added more spark to the Blues’ attack against West Ham United. Mauricio Pochettino’s trust in him is gradually yielding good results for the Blues.

