SPORT

WHU 3-1 CHL: Why Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Signed Caicedo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Mauricio Pochettino faced his first defeat as Chelsea’s head coach, with West Ham securing a surprising win against the Blues. Goals from Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta in the second half gave West Ham the victory. New signing James Ward-Prowse provided assists, while Nayef Aguerd and Carney Chukwuemeka scored for Chelsea. The match highlighted Chelsea’s loss of shape after Chukwuemeka’s injury. Despite Aguerd’s red card, West Ham maintained control and Lucas Paqueta sealed the win from a late penalty.

One focus of this article is the disappointing debut of Moises Caicedo, Chelsea’s record signing. Signed for £115m from Brighton, Caicedo’s clumsiness led to a penalty for West Ham, sealing their victory. Replacing Chilwell with Chelsea trailing 2-1, Caicedo’s foul ended any chance of a comeback. This debut raised doubts about Chelsea’s decision to sign him. The defeat exposed tactical and debutant challenges for Chelsea, suggesting a need for improvement in subsequent matches.

GEDupdates (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

EPL: Manchester United’s Next 3 Games That Are Likely To See Them Go On A Losing Streak

4 mins ago

CRY vs ARS: How Arsenal Could Lineup For Today’s English Premier League Showdown

26 mins ago

Embarrassing Debuts After Mount and Havertz’s First Games for Man Utd and Arsenal

37 mins ago

Why Chelsea’s Midfield Trio Of Caicedo, Enzo And Lavia Is An Upgrade To Kante, Jorginho And Kovacic

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button