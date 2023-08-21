Mauricio Pochettino faced his first defeat as Chelsea’s head coach, with West Ham securing a surprising win against the Blues. Goals from Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta in the second half gave West Ham the victory. New signing James Ward-Prowse provided assists, while Nayef Aguerd and Carney Chukwuemeka scored for Chelsea. The match highlighted Chelsea’s loss of shape after Chukwuemeka’s injury. Despite Aguerd’s red card, West Ham maintained control and Lucas Paqueta sealed the win from a late penalty.

One focus of this article is the disappointing debut of Moises Caicedo, Chelsea’s record signing. Signed for £115m from Brighton, Caicedo’s clumsiness led to a penalty for West Ham, sealing their victory. Replacing Chilwell with Chelsea trailing 2-1, Caicedo’s foul ended any chance of a comeback. This debut raised doubts about Chelsea’s decision to sign him. The defeat exposed tactical and debutant challenges for Chelsea, suggesting a need for improvement in subsequent matches.

GEDupdates (

)