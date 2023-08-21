WHU 3-1 CHE: Why Pochettino only has himself to blame for Chelsea’s first defeat of the season

Chelsea were easily exposed at the back in their Premier League away dugout at East London, which resulted to three ridiculous goals at the London stadium.

Moises Caceido finally made his Chelsea debut from the bench but it was one to forget. The Ecuadorian lazily pulled down Emerson inside the 18-yard-box, which allowed Lucas Paqueta to add a third late goal for West Ham United from the penalty spot.

Sunday’s defeat at East London might be an experience that Moises Caceido will be hoping to put behind him before Chelsea’s home encounter against newly promoted side, Luton Town, on Friday but it was certainly a victory that fellow debutant, James Ward-Prowse, will forever remember.

The Englishman registered two assists in his West Ham debut against Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea’s at the London Stadium on Sunday.

First and foremost, James Ward-prowse corner was headed in by Nuel Aguerd just seven minutes after kick-off. Then the Englishman’s through ball found Michail Antonio unmarked just outside the 18-yard-box and the Frenchman found the back of the net with a long range drive.

Chelsea showed promise each time they advance forward but their defending was unacceptable. West Ham United were eventually reduced to ten men shortly after Cairney Chukwuemeka picked up a hamstring problem. Enzo Fernandez made matters worse when he missed a spot kick that should have drawn Chelsea level at East London against West Ham.

Mauricio Pochettino also has his fair share of blame for Chelsea’s misfortunes on Sunday, which brings us to the main central message of this article.

Below is exactly why Mauricio Pochettino, only has himself to blame for Chelsea’s first defeat of the season.

The former Tottenham boss named an unchanged XI to face off West Ham United at the London stadium. Pochettino’s preferred 5-3-2 formation was highly exploited by West Ham’s counter attacking style.

Raheem Sterling for one, was unplayable but Mauricio Pochettino should have made some changes in his starting XI against the Hammers.

The Argentine’s awful team selection played a huge part in Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat at East London on Sunday. Conor Gallagher was easily outclassed in midfield and Enzo Fernandez was largely anonymous.

However, the Blues should have certainly salvaged something tangible at West Ham if only, they had more composure.

Kelvin727 (

)