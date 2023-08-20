WHU 3-1 CHE: Three Chelsea Players To Blame For Their Loss To Westham United

Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first defeat as Chelsea head coach as second-half goals from Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta earned West Ham a smash-and-grab victory on Sunday afternoon at London Stadium. New signing James Ward-Prowse delivered assists for Nayef Aguerd – who was later sent off for a second yellow card – and Antonio while the Blues were left to rue Enzo Fernandez’s penalty miss after Carney Chukwuemeka had equalised.

Here are the three Chelsea players to blame for their loss to Westham

Axel Disasi

Seemed to relish the physical battle with Michail Antonio. However, he made a massive mistake in the second-half that allowed West Ham to get in behind and go back ahead. Picks up a pretty silly and needless yellow card in the first-half.

Moises Caicedo

Dropped into the No.6 role. Had a snap shot within seconds of coming on but it went wide. Gives away a penalty. A bit of a nightmare debut.

Enzo Fernandez

After his man of the match display, Enzo missed the first penalty of his career in the 43rd minute. He did, however, show off his incredible passing range throughout.

ASport (

)