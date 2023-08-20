WHU 3-1 CHE: Match Review And EPL Table As The Blues Register Their First Defeat Of The Campaign

Chelsea failed to end their winless streak in the English Premier League on Sunday following their disappointing 3-1 loss to West Ham United at London Stadium.

The Blues entered the London Derby off the back of their 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their opening game of the season last week, and they were looking for a victory over West Ham United on Sunday to end their long-time winless streak in the English Premier League.

The Mauricio Pochettino-led team had a shaky start to the clash as they went behind with just seven minutes on the clock when Nayef Aguerd’s stunning header gave his team the lead before Carney Chukwuemeka leveled the game in the 28th minute when he pounded first on a loose ball and then put it away with his right foot. The Blues were presented with a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 43rd minute when a penalty was awarded to them, but Enzo Fernandez failed to covert the spot kick before Antonio gave the hosts the lead in the 53rd minute. With just a few moments left before the full-time whistle, West Ham United were awarded a penalty, and Lucas Paqueta successfully converted the spot kick to seal the victory for his team.

