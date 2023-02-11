WHU 1:1 CHE: The Best And Worst Players For Chelsea In The First Half Of The Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was indeed an intense 45 minutes of football in the first half of the game as Chelsea and West Ham United set for an entertaining 1-1 draw at halftime courtesy of strikes from Joao Felix and Emerson.

Well, let’s take a look at the best and worst players for Chelsea in the first half of the game as they were contained by a relentless West Ham United side.

Best Players.

1, Joao Felix.

The Portuguese International really terrorized West Ham United’s defense line in the first half of the game as he was the main attraction in Chelsea’s attack. The 23-year-old netted a brilliant goal in the game as he gave Chelsea that extra spark offensively against the Hammers.

2, Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine International had a good game for the Blues in the first Interval as he did quite well to control the team’s midfield area against West Ham United. The 23-year-old orchestrated Chelsea’s first goal of the game through his brilliant assist that was finished beautifully by Joao Felix.

Worst Players.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

It was quite surprising that the English International got to make Chelsea’s starting lineup today against West Ham United. The 27-year-old was lost in the game as he barely made a known impact on Chelsea’s performance both offensively and defensively against West Ham United.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading

Praisesports (

)