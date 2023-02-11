WHU 1:1 CHE: Madueke’s Failed Individual Play Today Explains Why He Needs To Be More Of A Teamplayer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea were back in action in the Premier League today when they visited the London Stadium to face West Ham United at the Stamford Bridge Stadium. The Blues went on with their winless run in the competition as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by the Hammers through goals from Joao Felix and Emerson.

Well, Noni Madueke made his first starting appearance for Chelsea in today’s match but he couldn’t really utilise the opportunity given to him. The English International looked very rusty in this game as his contributions to Chelsea’s attacking plays were very slim. Severally in the game, the 20-year-old tried doing a little too much with the ball which led to him being dispossessed often by West Ham United defenders. Noni Madueke tried playing more individually in this game for the Blues but it didn’t go well for him and also the team.

Well, I believe his failed individual play today explains why he needs to be more of a team player. The English International needs to understand how to play with the team rather than involving himself in unnecessary tricks to get past his markers. His overall performance in the match was very poor and hopefully, he steps up his game for the Blues in their next encounter.

