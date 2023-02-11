SPORT

WHU 1-1 CHE: What Fans Are Saying About Felix After The Game

Graham Potter’s poor run of games continued with another draw against West Ham United. The first half started very strongly for the away side and it was Joao Felix that gave Chelsea the lead before Emerson equalized. In the second half, Chelsea was poor.

Photo: West Ham United VS Chelsea || Twitter

However, many fans have spoken about Graham Potter’s future at the club, Joao Felix’s performance, Madueke’s display, and Graham Potter’s changes, but this article will focus on what fans are saying about Joao Felix despite the disappointing game. Take a look!

Photo: West Ham United VS Chelsea || Twitter

1. Many Fans Want Todd Boehly To Sign Joao Felix Permanently.

Photo: West Ham United VS Chelsea || Twitter

After the disappointing 1-1 against West Ham United, Joao Felix was one of the positives of the game. Note that the Portuguese forward stood out with his passes, runs, and dribbles. Because of his great display against West Ham United, many Chelsea fans are convinced that Todd Boehly should sign the Portuguese player permanently from Atletico Madrid.

Photo: Some Reactions To Joao Felix’s Performance || Twitter

