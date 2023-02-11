SPORT

WHU 1-1 CHE: Three players that performed well in the first half of the game

Half time whistle has been blown in an entertaining game between West Ham and Chelsea in London.

The following players have been excellent having taken the game by the scruff of the neck.

1. Joao Felix

Felix is an excellent footballer and even a Man United fan on twitter agrees the club should have paid the money after all to get the Portuguese talent.

Felix has scored and is also causing West Ham all sorts of problems. He is indeed the real deal and a player Chelsea might be looking to sign permanently when his loan deal is over.

2. Enzo Fernandez

﻿

The 120 million euros arrival from Benfica has had one solid game in the blues shirt and his second has been so far so good.

He provided the assist for Felix and his long passes has been mostly well spot on. Enzo Fernandez is a contender for man of the match if he kicks on from the first half performance.

3. Emerson Palmieri

A former Chelsea left back who scored the equaliser for West Ham. Aside the goal, Emerson has been quite decent but given that he scored the equaliser in such an important home game, it is fair to say he has been one of the best performers of the half.

