WHU 1-1 CHE: The Referee Was Right Not To Award a Penalty Against West Ham United.

Controversies continue to trail the decision of center referee, Craig Pawson, on his decision not to award a penalty to Chelsea after Tomas Soucek blocked Connor Gallagher’s shot with his hand.

Many aggrieved Chelsea fans felt they deserved the penalty but on a closer look it will reveal that the official was right to have overlooked the incident.

The West Ham United defender hand already gone down before the ball touched his hand and according to the rules of the game, that does not count as a hand ball.

The Blues have now gone three straight matches without a single win, although, they did not lose any of those matches.

Today’s draw sees them remain at ninth position and could potentially drop down to tenth, should Liverpool win their match against Everton on Monday.

Chelsea’s next game in the league will be a home game against Southampton but before then they will be traveling to Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

