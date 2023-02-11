WHU 1-1 CHE: Star Performers for Chelsea in the first-half against West Ham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An equaliser from Emerson against his former employers, Chelsea in the first half ensured both sides go into the half-time break on level terms.

Below are the three star performers from the opening period of the match;

Joao Felix

The Portugal international’s first game back in the team since his red card incident against Fulham, the Atletico Madrid Loanee has been effective in the his role behind the striker, looked purposeful in possession, picked out the right passes and has made the little chances created for him count thus far.

Enzo Fernandez

The Argentina international has had a commanding performance & dictated play in the centre of the park for the Blues in the opening period of this match.

Delivered a inch perfect ball for Joao Felix to break the deadlock at the London Stadium & could have gotten another assist if Kai Havertz goal hadn’t been disallowed for offside.

Noni Madueke

The Ex-PSV trickster has been a thorn in the flesh of the Hammers defence, have held the ball really well and made it difficult for West Ham to get the ball off him.

The youthful talent have also had a few tries at goal, had one saved by Lucas Fabianski.

