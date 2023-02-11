WHU 1-1 CHE: Players To Blame For West Ham’s Equalizing Goal Against Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea continue to struggle in front of goal after dipping heavily in the winter transfer window that included 8 signings.

An electric performance from the returning Joao Felix wasn’t enough to power Chelsea to a much needed win at the London Stadium, as the referee and VAR played a huge role in Chelsea settling for a draw against West Ham United.

Chelsea controlled the game in the opening 15 minutes and were awarded a much deserved goal in the 16th minute, when Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix combined brilliantly to open the scoring at the London Stadium.

Joao Felix found the back of the net again but this time, he was left frustrated by the flag as his effort was ruled out for offside.

The Blues were in full control of the game before Marc Cucurella was caught in possession in his own half and West Ham United capitalised on the error from the Spain international.

Chelsea pilled more pressure before the halftime whistle but Lukasz Fabianski was up to the task. However, Chelsea seemed to lose authority in the second half as the Hammers grew into the game.

In the dying minutes of the game, Chelsea had a shout of handball turned down by VAR and the referee and that decision left Chelsea fuming after the final whistle was blown.

The Blues will have to regroup and respond again against Southampton next week, but for now, let’s take a look at the 2 players to blame for West Ham’s equalising goal against Chelsea.

1. Marc Cucurella

The Spaniard lost possession in his own half and was too lazy to stop Jarrod Bowen from finding Emerson Palmieri at the far post, who equalised for West Ham.

2. Reece James

The Englishman was unable to track the run of Emerson Palmieri and the Italian equalised for West Ham.

