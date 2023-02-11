WHU 1-1 CHE: Chelsea Players Who Performed Well Despite Their Draw With Westham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea had to settle for a point on their travels after they were pegged back by West Ham. The Blues were largely the better side at the London Stadium in the early Premier League kick-off and took the lead after just 16 minutes. Joao Felix produced a smart finish from Enzo Fernandez’s delightful cross for his first goal for the club. They weren’t ahead for long, though, as former player Emerson equalised at the back post before the half hour mark.

Here are the three Chelsea players who performed well despite their draw with Westham United

Enzo Fernandez

The Argentina international showed the ability he could bring going forwards with an exquisite pass into Joao Felix for the opening goal of the match. Perhaps looked more comfortable in those advanced positions with a few uncertain passes in deeper areas.

Thiago Silva

Made a crucial block from Said Benrahma in the first half. As always, a commanding defensive presence and won key headers in the final stages. A captain’s display.

Joao Felix

Brilliant first-time finish for the goal, and starred in a free attacking role. Best player on the pitch in the first half but wasn’t as involved in the second.

