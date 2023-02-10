WHU 0-7 CHE: Can Potter’s Men Emulate Emma Hayes’ Women & Beat West Ham On Saturday?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Emma Hayes Chelsea Women team were in ruthless form when they faced West Ham United Women in the semifinal of the England Women’s FA Cup last night.

The blues wasted no time in stamping their authority on the match as they scored as early as the 3rd minute of the match through Sam Kerr.

By the end of the first half, the Australian striker had scored a hat-trick to put the tie well and truly beyond the opponents with a 4-0 first half win.

The second half was pretty much the same as the first as Chelsea scored three more goals to seal a 7-0 win and book their place in the final of the cup.

As supporters of the club shower praises on the women, interestingly, the men’s team will be facing the same men’s team of the same opponents in about 24 hours.

Graham Potter will lead his team to the London stadium where he would hope to emulate this win from Emma Hayes team. It doesn’t matter if the scoreline is as impressive as this, what would be at the back of Potter’s mind is to win all three points against the Hammers on Saturday.

Chelsea have been struggling under the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager but with the signing of new quality players who will all be available for the next match, the fans are hopeful that the English manager will quickly turn things around and start making them happy like the Women’s team does on a weekly basis.

