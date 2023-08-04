Who’s leading the top-scorer standings At The Women’s World Cup?

The race for the leading scorer in the Women’s World Cup has started to solidify as the group stages progress in Australia and New Zealand according to Sporting news. Hinata Miyazawa of Japan netted two goals in the impressive 4-0 triumph over Spain pushing her to the top of the goal-scoring chart. Alexandra Popp a popular choice for the golden boot before the tournament began also reached four goals. Unfortunately for the captain of Germany her chances of adding to her tally have been extinguished as the two-time champions failed to advance past the group stage.

Lauren James along with Brazil’s Ary Borges, France’s Kadidiatou Diani, Norway’s Sophie Haug, Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, and Netherlands’ Jill Rooad stands at three goals each after her impressive double in England’s 6-1 victory against China. In the event of a tie in goals scored, the player with the most assists and then the least amount of minutes played will be awarded the golden boot. Back in the previous tournament the United States’ Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe along with England’s Ellen White all finished as top scorers with six goals each. However, Rapinoe claimed the golden boot due to her fewer minutes on the field although both players also had three assists.

The prestigious golden boot is an esteemed accolade presented each season to the player who scores the highest number of goals in league matches within the premier European national leagues. The award takes the form of a beautifully crafted sculpture of a football boot. Previously known as the ‘Soulier d’Or meaning golden shoe or boot in French, it has been a coveted honor since its initiation in the 1967-68 season recognizing the top goalscorer across all European leagues.

SilverUpdates (

)