Who is the best active African footballer: Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, or Riyad Mahrez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the world of African soccer, there are many stars with immense talent. From strikers to midfielders, African soccer has seen some of the best players in the world. Of these, three of the most active African footballers are Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Riyad Mahrez.

Photo credit: imjohn

Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Liverpool and the Egypt national team. He is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and has won multiple individual awards, including Premier League Player of the Season and African Footballer of the Year. Throughout his career, Salah has scored over 100 goals in all competitions, making him one of the most prolific scorers in the world.

Victor Osimhen is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian Serie A club Napoli and the Nigeria national team. Osimhen has had an impressive start to his career, scoring 16 goals in 30 appearances for Napoli in his first season. He has also been nominated for the African Footballer of the Year award and is considered one of Africa’s top talents.

Riyad Mahrez is an Algerian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Premier League club Manchester City and the Algeria national team. He is widely considered one of the best players in the world and has won numerous individual awards, including African Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season. Mahrez has scored over 100 goals and provided over 100 assists in his career, making him one of the most productive attackers in the world.

All three of the players are incredibly talented and have had immense success throughout their careers. They are all currently active and playing at the highest level, and they are all considered to be some of the best players in the world.

Imjohn (

)