Who Is Malo Gusto & Why Chelsea Are Interested In Signing The 19-Year-Old France U-21 International

Chelsea have being busy this January transfer window after making six new signings already in the first three weeks of the transfer market. Benoit Badiashile, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix all joined the Blues this January.

According to reports, Chelsea are not yet done in the transfer market and may sign one more midfielder and a right back before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea are monitoring Malo Gusto as a potential target this window, and will speak to Olympique Lyon about a transfer for the France U-21 international. The 19-year-old defender is on the radar of many European clubs including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United, but Chelsea are looking to anticipate the deal for the right fullback.

Malo Gusto is an academy graduate at Olympique Lyon and made his debut for the first team in the 2021/22 season and have made fifty-four appearances in total for the Ligue 1outfit, since he’s debut as an 18-year-old.

Gusto playing style is likened to Chelsea’s Reece James, and if the Blues can manage to sign the talented defender this season he can provide competition and also back up to Reece James.

However, Lyon are keen on keeping him until the end of season but a tempting offer might change their resolve on the player.

