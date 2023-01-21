Who is Chelsea’s New Signing, Mykhailo Mudryk, His Style of Play, and Why Did Chelsea Sign Him?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mykhailo Mudryk is a Ukrainian attacker who was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee in the region of €100 million (€70 million payment upfront and €30 million from add-ons). The deal is a sort of a risk as the Ukrainian star is unproven in the English Premier League. However, he has the potential to become a top player, even in the English Premier League.

Who is Mykhailo Mudryk?

Mudryk scored seven goals and provided six assists in 12 games in the Ukrainian Premier Liga this season before leaving for Chelsea. His performance in Europe has also caught the eye. Shakhtar Donetsk sealed a place in the knockout stage of the Europa League as Mykhailo Mudryk scored three goals and two assists in six games.

The winger first arrived at Shakhtar as a 15-year-old. He made his senior debut in 2018 in a Ukrainian Cup game at the age of 17, before a couple of loan spells saw him continue his development at Arsenal Kyiv and Desna Chernihiv.

What is his style of play?

Mykhailo Mudryk is a winger by trade and he is right-footed. This means that he favours playing on the leftwing. He likes cutting into his strong foot and going for goal. He is also a fast player who enjoys beating players one versus one.

He is very swift when changing his pace, darting off-the-ball runs, and making instinctive decisions. Mudryk has a low centre of gravity, and his ability to improvise when seemingly running out of options makes him tough to stop for defenders and fun to watch for fans.

Why did Chelsea sign him?

Under Todd Boehly, the Blues have focussed on signing the best young players in the world. Mudryk fits this profile. As a 22-year-old who has just signed an eight-and-half-year contract with Chelsea, he is expected to spend his peak years with the Blues.

Chelsea needs more players on the right wing due to injuries this season. If Graham Potter doesn’t utilize the 3-5-2 formation, he plays Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, or Mason Mount on the right wing, and the addition of Mudryk gives the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager more options.

