Who Are The Nigerians Currently Playing In French Ligue 1

There are about 277 foreigners currently playing in French Ligue. Interestingly, a close look at the nationalities of these foreign players shows that four of them are citizens of Nigeria. Who are these Nigerians?

The longest-serving among them is Moses Simon. This Jos-born winger made his debut for Nantes on August 24, 2019. Simon made an excellent showing in his first ever game for the club, netting just 9 minutes after he was substituted late into the second half. The former Gent star also got a hat trick for the club in the Coupe de la Ligue that season. These were enough to make him the highest goalscorer in the competition that year. It should be put o. record that he has scored 8 goals in 57 appearances for the Super Eagles.

The second Nigerian currently playing in the French top flight is Terem Igobor Moffi. This striker joined FC Lorient for a fee of €8m in October, 2020. Like his compatriot, this Calabar-born striker got 1 goal in his first Ligue 1 match. He netted 10 minutes before regulation time to complete a 3-1 for Lorient. Currently valued at €20m, the centre-forward now plays for OGC Nice, a club that gets joined this year. Having made his Super Eagles debut in 2021, Moffi has scored 3 goals in 10 games for Nigeria.

The other two Nigerians in this category are Bonke Innocent, a defensive midfielder and Akor Adams, a striker. The former moved to France when he joined Lorient in the winter of 2022. Innocent has appeared in 39 matches for the club in all competitions. Adams is the latest Nigerian that moved to the French to flight. He joined Montpellier from Lillestrøm, a Norwegian outfit on August 7, 2023. The former Flying Eagles star has been hot this season. He has registered three goals in two Ligue 1 appearances. In fact, he is the first man to score 3 times in the French top flight this season.

