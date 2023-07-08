SPORT

Who Are The Most Expensive Players That Have Left Chelsea

Chelsea has seen several high-profile players depart from the club in recent years, with five players commanding transfer fees exceeding €50 million. The most expensive player to leave Chelsea is Eden Hazard, who joined the club for €35 million in 2012 and later moved to Real Madrid in 2019 for a record fee of €115 million. Despite a successful stint at Chelsea, Hazard struggled to replicate his form in Spain, managing only 7 goals in 76 appearances for Madrid. Hazard is currently a free agent after his contract expired at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Following Hazard is Kai Havertz, who made a €70 million switch to Arsenal this summer, becoming the Gunners’ most expensive signing of the season. Havertz had initially joined Chelsea for €80 million in 2020 and enjoyed a fruitful spell, winning three trophies with the club and scoring crucial goals, including the winner in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final. Another notable departure from Chelsea is Mason Mount, who left for Manchester United for a fee of €64.3 million.

Diego Costa and Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Júnior, commonly known as Oscar, are the other players who left Chelsea for fees exceeding €50 million. Costa, a Spanish striker, departed for Atlético Madrid in 2017/18 for €60 million after initially joining Chelsea from the same club for €38 million in 2014. Oscar, a Brazilian midfielder, made a move to Shanghai SIPG in Asia for the same fee of €60 million in the preceding season. Oscar still holds the record for being Chelsea’s most expensive non-European departure.

