WHM VS CHE: Chelsea’s team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time for EPL round 2

Chelsea will be journeying down to the London Stadium to face West Ham in their second Premier League game this evening around 4:30 pm. Earlier, Chelsea squared off a controversial display in their EPL opening game of the campaign after holding on to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and West Ham came from behind to salvage a point against their opponents as David Moyes’s side shared the points with Bournemouth while Pochettino’s side pegged Liverpool back at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea team news

﻿Earlier this week, Chelsea’s well-occupied medical room took in captain Reece James who was immediately substituted due to fatigue in the contest against Liverpool. He is expected to stay out of Chelsea squad for now due to hamstring injury.

The English international, James is currently fighting a thigh injury alongside Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiaahile, the likes of Wesley Fofana, Armando Broja, and Christopher Nkunku are all rehabilitating from knee issues. Chelsea second choice goalkeeper, Marcus Bertinelli is currently unavailable, then Sanchez would take up the goalkeeping position.

Due to Reece James’ absence following hamstring injury, Malo Guato would be given the room to impress Pochettino on the right-hand side of the defensive wing. Newly welcomed stars like Caicedo and La would be prepared enough to make their first Chelsea debut in the second round of the Premier League game.

Possible lineup:

Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Head-to-Head

Kickoff time

David Moyes’s men would host Pochettino’s side this evening around 4:30 pm at London Stadium before taking on Brighton on August 26, 2023.

