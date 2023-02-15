Where was Lionel Messi born? Exploring PSG superstar’s humble beginnings in Argentina

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina, Lionel Messi was born. He currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi came from a low-income family because he was born into one.

He first became a member of the Newell’s Old Boys Youth club. But a growth hormone deficit was found in the prodigy. His parents made the decision to administer growth hormone injections to treat him. They were unable to cover the treatment’s $900 monthly cost, though.

Messi was wanted by the Argentine team River Plate. However, they were hesitant to cover his medical expenses. When scouts from Barcelona’s young team noticed him, the Blaugrana offered to cover his medical bills. Jorge and Celia, Messi’s parents, traveled across the ocean to establish a new life in Catalonia.

In Barcelona, Lionel Messi has left a remarkable legacy. He once stated the following regarding the Catalan club, according to SportMob:

“I made a lot of sacrifices by leaving Argentina, leaving my family to start a new life. But everything I did, I did for football, to achieve my dream. That’s why I didn’t go out partying, or do a lot of other things, Barcelona is my life.

“They have brought me to where I am today. I could not leave, I don’t want to leave. I know the Premier League is very good. But I cannot see myself playing in England because my heart is with Barcelona, always.”

Many people think that the PSG superstar’s victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup cemented his status as the greatest player of all time. Diego Maradona, who once claimed, foresaw his extraordinary talent:

“I have seen the player who will inherit my place in Argentine football and his name is Messi. Messi is a genius, and he can become an even better player.”

Maradona further spoke about Messi’s style of play:

“The ball stays glued to his foot; I’ve seen great players in my career, but I’ve never seen anyone with Messi’s ball control.”

