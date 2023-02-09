‘When you don’t understand what’s happening, remember that God is in control’ – Garnacho says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Manchester United Winger, Alejandro Garnacho took to social media to dish out a photo of himself after their 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the English Premier League.

Garnacho shared the photos on his Official Instagram Page immediately after the game and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “When you don’t understand what’s happening, remember that God is in control”, The 18 year old wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

Alejandro Garnacho started the game for the red devil’s but it wasn’t a good night for him as he didn’t make much impact in the match. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

