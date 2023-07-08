‘When you become friends with your idol’ – Vinicius Junior says as he steps out with Neymar Jr

Few moments ago, Real Madrid Winger, Vinicius Junior took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself having dinner alongside his idol, Neymar Jr.

The Real Madrid Winger shared the photo on his Official Facebook page today being Friday the 7th day of July, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which: “When you become friends with your idol and he comes to spend the day with you. Never give up on your dreams, thanks you so much and I love you”, The 22 year old wrote and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Vinicius could be clearly spotted eating dinner alongside his Brazilian teammate and Idol, Neymar Jr and they both wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

Vinicius Junior is currently one of the hottest prospect in world football, he came into prominence some couple of years back after joining Real Madrid and ever since then, he has managed to cement his place as a regular starter for both club and country.

The 22 year old has done really well for himself and his performance keeps getting better and better, he has been Instrumental for both club and country for the past couple of seasons now and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)