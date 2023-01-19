When Will Chelsea Star Joao Felix Return From Suspension?

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

After receiving a straight red card on his debut for Chelsea, the player will miss key games including the showdown against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Joao Felix, the new star signing for Chelsea, did not get off to a good start in the Premier League when he first arrived. At the beginning of this month, Felix became a member of the Blues after moving from Atletico Madrid to the club on loan until the end of the season. He made his debut for the Blues against Fulham.

Felix’s Premier League debut ended in disaster. However, despite having a promising start to the match, the forward was shown a straight red card after 58 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Kenny Tete, which resulted in the player being sent off immediately.

He was unable to play in Chelsea’s victory over Crystal Palace, which they won 1-0, and he will continue to sit out of Chelsea’s next two crucial matches as well.

On February 11th, Felix will make his comeback after serving his suspension. Chelsea will likely include the 23-year-old in their matchup against West Ham at the London Stadium, which will take place on Saturday.

This means that he will be unavailable for the crucial matchup between the Blues and Liverpool, as well as the game against Fulham when they visit Stamford Bridge. Due to Felix’s lackluster performance against Teta, his debut was cut short.

Due to Felix’s absence, Chelsea is incurring losses of approximately £3 million, given that the Portuguese international makes £250,000 per week.

Along with the expenses that they paid to Atletico for the loan to be finalized, the club will be required to pay him a sum of one million dollars while he is sidelined.

As they remain stuck in the middle of the Premier League table, Graham Potter’s team will be hoping that their new man rejoins them.

After an impressive initial viewing, at least up until he was shown a red card, Felix gives the impression that he could be able to bring some hope to a Blues team that is having trouble.

