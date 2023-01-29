When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw and who could Man Utd & Man City play?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After advancing to the FA Cup’s fifth round over the weekend, Manchester United and Manchester City may have a favorable draw in the following round.

While top sides like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have already been eliminated from the cup, at least seven of the sixteen teams in the fifth round will not be Premier League teams.

With a 3-1 victory over Reading on Saturday night, Erik ten Hag’s team advanced to the next round. Casemiro scored twice, while Fred also scored. For City, a 1-0 victory over Arsenal guaranteed that their name would be put in the hat for the fifth round.

Friday’s matchup between the top two teams in the Premier League was quite boring, with Nathan Ake’s goal being one of only five attempts on goal whole night.

Other teams that might challenge the Manchester pair are Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton, all of which advanced to the fourth round on Saturday.

When is the FA Cup draw?

The FA Cup draw will be held on Monday 30 January at 7pm.

When will the fifth round be played?

The next round of games will be played in midweek on the week starting 27 February, possibly on Tuesday 28 February or Wednesday 1 March.

Draw numbers in full

9. Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City, 10. Leicester City, 11. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town, 12. Manchester City, 13. Bristol City, 14. 6. Luton Town or Grimsby Town, 7. Derby County or West Ham United, 8. Stoke City or Stevenage, Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool, 15. Fulham or Sunderland, 16. Leeds United 1. Tottenham Hotspur, 2. Southampton, 3. Wrexham or Sheffield United, 4. Ipswich Town or Burnley, 5. Manchester United.

