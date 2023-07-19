When I Heard About CR7’s Interview, I Believed Ronaldo Took Shisha – Former MLS Star, Lahoud Speaks

Former Man United star, Cristiano Ronaldo have come under heavy criticism and backlash after his comments about the MLS and Saudi Arabian league, and not many legend of the League are happy with Ronaldo’s comment.

Lahoud, who happens to be one of the former players in MLS have come out openly to criticize the comments of Ronaldo, and he believes the Portuguese might have been taking enough Shisha.

In his words, the former MLS Star stated;

“When I hear this, I believe that Ronaldo has been having too much shisha. It is a ridiculous statement to say that the Saudi League will be better than these other leagues in a year”.

Ronaldo left Man United for Saudi Arabia last year after a very tough and short spell at Man United. Ever since then, the Saudi Arabian league have seen and influx of many great names with the likes of Kareem Benzema, Koulibaly, and Kante all heading to the league.

