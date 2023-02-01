What You Need To Know About 22-Year-Old Argentine Football Star That Chelsea Just Bought For €121M

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea broke the Premier League record after they signed 22-year-old Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for €121 million during the winter transfer deadline day on Tuesday night. Chelsea owner, Tedd Boely who appeared to be investing in the club for the future, took many pundits and fans by surprise after he was able to nick one of the most coveted players in Europe.

Fernandez who seems to be experiencing a rapid career ascent in the past few months after Benfica signed him during the last summer transfer window from his Argentine’s club River Plate for €14 million, ended up emerging best midfielder 3 times in the Portuguese league after scoring 4 goals and giving 7 assists in 29 games. Fernandez helped Benfica to reach the UEFA Champions League knockout stage in a group that has PSG and Juventus.

The 22-year-old Argentine made his senior debut for his country in September 2022 after which he was picked by coach Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man Qatar World Cup squad which they won in November and he emerged as Young Player of the Tournament.

STYLE OF PLAY

Fernandez is a right-footed central midfielder that possesses the uncanny ability to effortlessly operate in every area of the midfield. A good passer of the ball that can play as a defensive midfielder as well as dictate the rhythm of the game with his high mobility, Fernandez is a great tackler of the ball that doesn’t lose possession easily. He can also play as a supporting striker. There is no doubt that Chelsea actually bought an invaluable gem in a player like Fernandez.

That notwithstanding, the question now is whether Fernandez will live up to the expectations of fans in a league where football is played at high intensity coupled with the fact that Chelsea are currently experiencing rough patches.

Only time will tell!

Austinwords (

)