What We Learnt As Man UTD Beat Reading To Advance To The FA Cup Fifth Round

Man UTD took on Reading in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Old Trafford on Saturday night. The Red Devils were keen to continue their great form at home after losing to Arsenal last weekend. The first half was a very interesting game as UTD made every effort but failed to find the back of the net in the first 20 minutes of play. The Red Devils went ahead in the 36th minute through Marcus Rashford, but the goal was eventually disallowed for offside. The first half ended without either team scoring.

The second half started brightly with both sides full of energy and looking for goals. The goal finally came in the 54th minute when Anthony made a perfect pass to find Casemiro who raced in and slotted the ball past the keeper.

UTD wasted no time in scoring their second goal of the night as Casemiro fired home the ball from outside the 18-yard box to score their second goal.

The Red Devils aren’t done yet. A third goal was scored in the 67th minute by another Brazilian, Fred.

In the end, Reading were rewarded for their efforts as they scored one goal in the last minutes of the game.

Two Things We Learnt:

* Man UTD looked increasingly dangerous when they pushed front.

* The Brazilians were great.

