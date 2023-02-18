What to know about late footballer, Christian Atsu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Punch papers reports that a Ghanian international footballer, Christian Atsu was found dead after an earthquake which took place in Turkey, Middle east. According to his manager in Turkey whose name is Murat Uzunmehmet, his lifeless body was found under the rubble of the earthquake in the Southern province of Hatay in Turkey. Let’s take a look at five things to know about the late Christian Atsu.

1) He is from Ghana and was born January 1992.

2) He first began his football career in Porto, he was later signed by Chelsea and also played for Newcastle.

3) He won the goal of the tournament in the Africa Cup of nations, 2015.

4) He got married to a woman called Marie-Claire Rupio in the year 2012, he had three children with his wife, that is a daughter and two sons.

5) Prior to his death, he was playing for Hatayspor, he was also playing for his Ghana National football team, he was a midfielder.

Sirax (

)