What Thierry Henry Recently Said About Erik Ten Hag

Former Arsenal Player has commended Erik Ten Hag on his progress with Man United so far, and he believes the Dutch have made significant progress with Man United.

Former Arsenal Player has commended Erik Ten Hag on his progress with Man United so far, and he believes the Dutch have made significant progress with Man United.

While reacting to Man United’s game against Arsenal yesterday, Henry noted that he’s a big fan of the Dutch, and he believes Ten Hag will do well with Man United.

He added that he’s happy to see Arsenal win against Man United, and he believes the Gunners are doing well.

In his words, Erik Ten Hag stated;

“I’m happy Arsenal won but Manchester Unlocks look completely different, I am a big fan of Ten Hag. He’s the coach I recommended to Laporta & FC Barcelona when Ronald Koeman was sacked, he’s a genius.”

He added;

“You give one more year to Ten Hag and back him in the market, United will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Let’s have your thoughts on his words.

