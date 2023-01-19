SPORT

What Some Fans Are Saying About Ziyech As Madueke Is Set Become A Chelsea Player

It’s no longer news that Chelsea’s new owners are not afraid to buy players in the transfer market. For many months, hundreds of millions have been spent on recruitment, and it means that Noni Madueke is set to become Chelsea’s latest signing.

The young winger is reportedly set for his medicals in London after PSV and Chelsea reached an agreement for his signing. On the other hand, this article will focus on what some fans are saying about Hakim Ziyech as Noni Madueke is set to become a Chelsea player. Take a look!

1. Many Fans Believe Ziyech Is On His Way Out Of Chelsea.

Note that Noni Madueke is a left-footed player that plays on the right wing. Because of his style of play, many fans believe that Hakim Ziyech’s time at Chelsea is coming to an end. Ziyech and Madueke are similar, so the move to sign Noni suggests that the Moroccan might not be a Chelsea player after this season. For this reason, fans are reacting.

