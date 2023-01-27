What Some Fans Are Saying About Ten Hag After Ajax’s Coach Schreuder Was Sacked

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For many weeks, Ajax has been very poor under Alfred Schreuder. After the World cup ended, Ajax has struggled to dominate games, and its last 7 league games have produced not a single win.

Photo: Alfred Schreuder || Twitter

However, after the latest 1-1 draw against Volendam, Ajax announced the sacking of head coach Alfred Schreuder, who replaced Erik Ten Hag many months ago. On the other hand, this article will focus on what some fans are saying about Erik Ten Hag after Alfred Schreuder was sacked by Ajax. Take a look!

Photo: Alfred Schreuder || Twitter

1. Many Fans Believe Erik Ten Hag Left A Big Hole After His Departure From Ajax.

Photo: Erik Ten Hag || Twitter

Recall that Erik Ten Hag won the Dutch League last season before he joined Manchester United, but Alfred Schreuder has found it very difficult to replicate this success in the league as Ajax is currently out of the top 4. Because of Ajax’s poor form and current league position (5th), many fans are praising the work Erik Ten Hag did at Ajax, while others said it was difficult to replace him.

Photo: Some Reactions About Ten Hag After Alfred Schreuder Was Sacked || Twitter

