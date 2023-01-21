What Some Fans Are Saying About Arsenal After Mudryk’s Brilliant Debut Against Liverpool

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Note that Mykhailo Mudryk had a very brilliant debut against Liverpool. Even though many fans were disappointed with the 0-0 scoreline at Anfield, Chelsea fans have a lot of positives to pick from the game.

Photo: Liverpool VS Chelsea || Twitter

Note that after Mudryk was introduced into the game, he improved Chelsea’s attack. For this reason, many fans and former players are praising the young Ukrainian. On the other hand, this article will centre on what some fans are saying about Arsenal following Mudryk’s brilliant debut against Liverpool. Take a look!

Photo: Liverpool VS Chelsea || Twitter

1. Many Fans Believe Mikel Arteta And His Team Might Be Unstoppable With Mudryk’s Addiction.

Photo: Liverpool VS Chelsea || Twitter

Note Arsenal is currently sitting comfortably at the top of the EPL table, but many concerns have been raised about the lack of a quality squad depth. For this reason, many fans believe that Chelsea did other teams in the EPL a favor by preventing Arsenal from signing the youngster. Similarly, other fans believe that Arsenal would be unstoppable with Mudryk .

Photo: Some Reactions To Mudryk’s Debut Against Liverpool || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)