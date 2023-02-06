What Pep Guardiola May Do If Man City Are Found Guilty Of Breaching EPL Financial Rules.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pep Guardiola could be forced to keep to his word if the charges leveled against Manchester City are proven to be true.

Two years ago, City were in danger of being kicked out of the Champions League for allegedly breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Fortunately for them, they managed to put an end to the matter after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

After that incident, Guardiola stated that when Man City are accused of anything, he asks them for an explanation and he believes what they tell him, but also warned that if he’s ever lied to, he wouldn’t hesitate to leave the club.

Just hours ago, the Premier League defending champions were charged for serious breaches of the competition’s financial rules. And if they’re found guilty, potential sanctions that could be meted out to them include points deduction or expulsion from England’s topflight division.

And that could also mean that they’ve lied to Guardiola who may live up to his words by leaving his role as Man City’s first team manager.

The Spaniard recently penned a new deal that should keep him at the Etihad till 2025, but he could end up not fulfilling the duration of his £19 million a year contract if the club is eventually sanctioned.

DYungToommaks (

)