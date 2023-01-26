What People Are Saying About Antony Of Man United After His Game Yesterday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many people have continued to react to the performance of Antony for Man United against Nottingham Forest yesterday, and fans are happy to see him giving his best to the club.

While reacting to the performance of Antony, many people noted that they are happy to see him try to do many take-on during the game, and also play more direct.

Others noted that Antony is far from being what Man United thought of him before signing him, and they hope to see him add more quality to his game.

Below is a screenshot of how fans reacted to the performance of Antony for Man United;

Antony signed for Man United from Ajax earlier this season, and he has gone ahead to score five times for Man United.

Man United defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 to start a good semi-finals campaign.

They will be looking to win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford next week.

