What Osimhen Did To Kvaratskhelia After Missing The Penalty He Won For Napoli

Napoli’s in-form duo, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were once again at the heart of every positive thing for the Italian league leaders in their crucial UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

After their very impressive run in the group stages, it was time to prove their credentials once again as they traveled to Germany for the first leg against last season’s Europa League winners.

As expected, Victor Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia provided the best highlights of the first half. The Nigerian striker won a penalty for the visitors late in the first half and his team the perfect opportunity to take the lead.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stepped up to take the penalty as usual, but he failed to convert as the Kevin Trapp made a good save to deny him.

Immediately after he missed the spot kick, Victor Osimhen ran up to him and told him to raise his head up as the winger tried to keep his head down in disappointment.

Instead of feeling disappointed that Kvaratskhelia missed the penalty he won, Osimhen was the one motivating him to forget about it and carry on with the game.

Minutes later, the Nigerian forward scored to hand Napoli the lead and spare Kvaratskhelia’s blushes. The goal showed his fantastic movement in the box as he continued his incredible form for the Naples team.

What happened in that half really has to make Luciano Spaletti consider dropping Kvaratskhelia from penalty duties and assigning Victor Osimhen to take on that responsibility. The winger is only a young player who has no experience at this level and it didn’t come as a surprise as he missed such an important penalty.

